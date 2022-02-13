Albemarle County Del. Rob Bell’s bill advances

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A bill that hits close to home with some Albemarle County families is moving along.

Delegate for the 58th District Rob Bell has been working with the Harrington and Graham family for a little less than a year now.

He’s trying to undo a bill from last year, that gave more access to criminal investigation files.

“They reached out to me and said, goodness, I don’t know if this is what the law was supposed to do,” Bell said, about conversations with the families.

Bell says he is trying to protect people like the Harrington’s and the Graham’s, whose daughters were both tragically murdered years ago in Charlottesville.

“TV producers have demanded the entire investigatory file,” Bell said. “While the new law has some very modest carve outs for some of the crime scene, photos that might identify the victim, otherwise, the entire file is theoretically producible.”

He says the bill that went into action in July, is doing more than it is supposed to.

“This would splash it all over TV, and not just journalism,” Bell said. “It would be anybody could get it. You could put witness interviews directly on to YouTube, if you wanted. I mean, you can make TikTok videos out of it. "

He says reproduction like that is traumatizing to these families, which is why he is trying to reverse last year’s bill.

“They said, ‘we do not want to be part of this, please leave us alone,’” Bell said. “So they said, fine, and then they did a FOIA request to the Albemarle police.

Bell says this new bill he is pushing for would give the families some more privacy. Only those who truly need access to the files would have it, and it would be discretionary.

“If every witness knows that every statement they make is going to be part of the public record, people may be a lot less willing to tell police what they know,” Bell said.

Now his efforts are one step closer, as a General Laws committee endorsed House Bill 734. Bell says having the Harrington and Graham families share their stories, helped with the case.

“Their evidence, their testimony, I think made made it less academic and much more direct and personal,” Bell said. “I’m happy that it advanced out of committee.”

Bell says this bill will probably go to the floor of the House on Monday, and then from there advance through the Senate.

