Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle County Del. Rob Bell’s bill advances

A bill that hits close to home with some Albemarle County families is moving along.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A bill that hits close to home with some Albemarle County families is moving along.

Delegate for the 58th District Rob Bell has been working with the Harrington and Graham family for a little less than a year now.

He’s trying to undo a bill from last year, that gave more access to criminal investigation files.

“They reached out to me and said, goodness, I don’t know if this is what the law was supposed to do,” Bell said, about conversations with the families.

Bell says he is trying to protect people like the Harrington’s and the Graham’s, whose daughters were both tragically murdered years ago in Charlottesville.

“TV producers have demanded the entire investigatory file,” Bell said. “While the new law has some very modest carve outs for some of the crime scene, photos that might identify the victim, otherwise, the entire file is theoretically producible.”

He says the bill that went into action in July, is doing more than it is supposed to.

“This would splash it all over TV, and not just journalism,” Bell said. “It would be anybody could get it. You could put witness interviews directly on to YouTube, if you wanted. I mean, you can make TikTok videos out of it. "

He says reproduction like that is traumatizing to these families, which is why he is trying to reverse last year’s bill.

“They said, ‘we do not want to be part of this, please leave us alone,’” Bell said. “So they said, fine, and then they did a FOIA request to the Albemarle police.

Bell says this new bill he is pushing for would give the families some more privacy. Only those who truly need access to the files would have it, and it would be discretionary.

“If every witness knows that every statement they make is going to be part of the public record, people may be a lot less willing to tell police what they know,” Bell said.

Now his efforts are one step closer, as a General Laws committee endorsed House Bill 734. Bell says having the Harrington and Graham families share their stories, helped with the case.

“Their evidence, their testimony, I think made made it less academic and much more direct and personal,” Bell said. “I’m happy that it advanced out of committee.”

Bell says this bill will probably go to the floor of the House on Monday, and then from there advance through the Senate.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
Officer Percy Tassin and his trophies
UVA police officer going for gold
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
COVID-19
VDH: 1,602,691 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,482 deaths

Latest News

Bags being made
Charlottesville community lends a hand to the homeless
Flowers, crosses and notes thanking officers sit on a bench at Bridgewater College after two...
Bridgewater College holds remembrance memorial
Champion Brewing Company
Charlottesville restaurants preparing for the Super Bowl
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
William Fox Elementary students to go virtual after overnight fire rips through school