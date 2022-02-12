Winter Weather Alert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a milder start to Saturday. Tracking the progress of a strong Cold Front which will move over the region today. Temperatures will still remain above average through this evening.

As the front moves east and colder air arrives, rain showers will develop this evening. The rain will mix with and turn to snow after midnight.

The bulk of the snow will fall late tonight into Sunday morning. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for portions of the Shenandoah Valley and central Blue Ridge Mountains from 1 AM through 1 PM Sunday.

East of the Blue Ridge Mountains, for most of central Virginia, it still looks like a 1 to 2 inch snowfall, including the City of Charlottesville. 3 to 4 inches for the Shenandoah Valley, including the Cities Staunton and Harrisonburg. There looks to be a bullseye of heavier snow over the central Blue Ridge. Places like Wintergreen will receive 4 to 8 inches! Keep checking back for updates.

Some slick travel Sunday morning. Lingering flurries and colder Sunday afternoon. Watch for refreezing and slick spots Super Bowl Sunday night.

Chilly sunshine returns Valentine’s Monday.

Turning milder mid week with rain likely developing later Thursday into early Friday. Thunder possible.

Cooling and drier at this time for Friday and next weekend.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s across central Virginia. Lower 50s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Saturday night: Evening rain showers. Turning to snow late into predawn hours. Temperatures falling to the low and mid 30s.

Sunday: Morning snow. Lingering flurries in the afternoon. Main roadways will turn wet in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Refreezing Sunday night with icy spots. Lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Valentine’s Day, Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 30s. Lows upper teens.

Tuesday: Chilly sunshine. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Milder with rain developing. Could be heavy Thursday night. Thunder also possible. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Early rain exits. Highs cooling to the 40s. Partly sunny.

