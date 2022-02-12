Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Wahoos not worried about winter weather for lax doubleheader

UVA men's lacrosse
UVA men's lacrosse(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s and women’s lacrosse teams will both be in action on Sunday, as the teams will play a doubleheader Klöckner Stadium.

The 11th ranked Wahoo women will host Cal in their home opener at noon, followed by the top-ranked Cavalier men hosting High Point.

The weather may be a factor for all the teams, with temperatures in the 30′s, and a chance of snow.

UVA men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany says chilly temperatures may have an effect on subbing patterns, as players need more time to warm up, which can shorten the bench.

And despite the snow, there is no plan to move the game away from the grass field at Klöckner at this time.

“It’s really a safe field,” says Tiffany. “It’s in great shape. Our grounds crew, Jesse Pritchard and them, they do a fantastic job taking care of us. No matter what, we’re going to be on Klöckner. Unless there’s five inches of snow, and we really can’t see the lines.”

“No, I hope no snow, but we’re see,” says senior midfielder Grayson Sallade. “It’s been really nice this week, so hopefully it’ll push off to Monday, or something.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Former UVA employees fired due to previous COVID-19 vaccine mandate can reapply
Officer Percy Tassin and his trophies
UVA police officer going for gold
COVID-19
VDH: 1,602,691 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,482 deaths

Latest News

Nick Jackson and Antonio Cleary
UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski ready to build from the ground up
Amandine Toi and Tina Thompson
UVA women’s basketball forfeits game at No. 3 Louisville
Mackenzie Hoeg and Courtlynne Caskin at practice
No. 11 UVA women’s lax ready to start season
UVA QB Brennan Armstrong
UVA OC Des Kitchings looking for ‘Fast & Physical’ offense in 2022