Wahoos not worried about winter weather for lax doubleheader

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s and women’s lacrosse teams will both be in action on Sunday, as the teams will play a doubleheader Klöckner Stadium.

The 11th ranked Wahoo women will host Cal in their home opener at noon, followed by the top-ranked Cavalier men hosting High Point.

The weather may be a factor for all the teams, with temperatures in the 30′s, and a chance of snow.

UVA men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany says chilly temperatures may have an effect on subbing patterns, as players need more time to warm up, which can shorten the bench.

And despite the snow, there is no plan to move the game away from the grass field at Klöckner at this time.

“It’s really a safe field,” says Tiffany. “It’s in great shape. Our grounds crew, Jesse Pritchard and them, they do a fantastic job taking care of us. No matter what, we’re going to be on Klöckner. Unless there’s five inches of snow, and we really can’t see the lines.”

“No, I hope no snow, but we’re see,” says senior midfielder Grayson Sallade. “It’s been really nice this week, so hopefully it’ll push off to Monday, or something.”

