UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski ready to build from the ground up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team had its struggles on defense last season.

The Cavaliers were at or near the bottom of the ACC in categories like scoring defense and total defense.

New defense coordinator John Rudzinski has only been on the job for about a month, and he’s in the process of figuring out what he’s working with.

“It’s the fun part about this,” says Rudzinski. “It’s looking at these guys, finding out Number-One, who has the skill set, and secondly, guys who can process at a really high level.”

UVA allowed 466-yards per game on defense last season.

That ranked 121st out of 130 teams in the nation.

Air Force was in the Top Five in that category under Rudzinski.

He ran a 3-4 Defense with the Falcons, but isn’t quite ready to commit to a scheme at Virginia.

Rudzinski says, “You can get caught up in the X’s and the O’s, and frankly, if we’re going to play good football, if we’re going to play complementary football as a team, we got to make sure we’re fundamentally sound.”

The Cavaliers have been victimized by the Big Play over the last few years.

“The biggest thing that we’re gonna have to do, is we’re going to have to be great tacklers,” says Rudzinski.

With basically an all-new staff, there will be a learning curve for everyone.

“It is football, but at the same time, everyone has their own language that they come to an organization with,” says Rudzinski. “That’s the unique part of being a part of a new staff, is that you got to be able to learn to speak in the same language.”

But Rudzinski says learning one skill, and building off it to learn the next, is something that everyone in the program is very familiar with.

“If you don’t read well, you’re not going to be very effective in college,” says Rudzinski. “If you don’t take care of algebra, calculus is going to be pretty darn difficult.”

Virginia is scheduled to kickoff the season at home against Richmond on September 3rd.

