Super Temperature Swings This Weekend. Mild to Cold and Some Snow Sunday AM

Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After some mild February days, big temperature swings this weekend and some light snow Sunday morning. More clouds, but still mild Saturday with highs in the 50s to low 60s. A cold fornt will cross the region by late Saturday morning and early afternoon, the colder air lags just behind. By Saturday night some rain showers develop and then transitions over to snow by early Sunday morning, and turning colder. A light accumulation of snow 1″-2″ with higher amounts along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Some clearing is expected by Sunday afternoon with highs stuck in the cold 30s.

Dry and cold Monday, for Valentine’s Day. Temperatures will start to turn milder again, next week. The late week will bring a new storm and rain is expected.

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild, breezy. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Turning cloudy, mild. Highs 50s to low 60s.

Saturday night: Rain showers, then mixing with and changing to snow. Colder overnight. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Light snow - mainly during the AM. Some clearing. Cold. Highs in the 30s. Lows mid to upper 10s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows mid 10s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild, rain develops. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows around 50.

Friday: Showers, mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 50s.

