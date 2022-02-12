Rain to Snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Arctic Cold Front continues to slide southeast. At the same time, an area Low Pressure is forming over western North Carolina. This will begin to spread rain over the region later this evening and into the early overnight. Rain will mix with and turn to wet snow late tonight and predawn from northwest to southeast.

The bulk of the snow will fall Sunday morning. Accumulations will range from an 1 to 2 inches east of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Route 29 and Route 15 corridors. 2 to 6 inches of snow for the Shenandoah Valley. 4 to as much as 8 inches for the Blue Ridge Mountains, especially for Wintergreen Resort. However, if it takes longer for rain to turn to snow, we will end up on the lower end of the forecast. If the colder temperatures are able to get in faster, then expect the higher end of the snow amounts.

Roads will be slushy to slick at times Sunday morning. Mainly if the snow peppers down hard. Main roads trend wet in the afternoon.

Watch for refreezing and a new snow shower chance Sunday evening and night. This will cause slick areas into Monday morning.

Chilly sunshine Valentine’s Day.

Trending milder mid week. A strong storm system arrives later Thursday into early Friday with a soaking rainfall. Perhaps a local high water risk and gusty winds. Thunder is also possible. An average of an inch of rain is projected.

Saturday night: Rain showers developing. Turning to snow late and predawn for most areas.

Sunday: Snow. Mainly through early afternoon. Lingering flurries. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday night: A new snow shower chance or flurries. Slick areas with refreezing. Lows upper teens to lower 20s.

Monday: Chilly sunshine. Highs upper 30s. Lows in the teens.

Tuesday: Cool and sunny. Highs in the seasonable 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Rain arrives. Highs in the milder low to mid 60s.

Friday: Early rain exits. Cooler with highs in the 40s. Partly sunny. Lows upper 20s.

Saturday: Sunshine and nice. Highs in the mid 50s.

