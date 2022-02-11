You gotta love it

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions for the rest of the afternoon. Because of the wind and extremely dry conditions, outdoor burning is not recommended today. Saturday will get off to a sunny start, followed by increasing cloudiness and pleasant temperatures. That will not last, as another Arctic blast inches closer our way. Meanwhile, an area of ow pressure will develop further east of the Mid-Atlantic coast. We’ll be on the western fringe of snow. 1″-3″ of snow will be possible across the region by Sunday morning. The cold air will make a big difference Sunday into Monday. But a nice warming trend is expected after that. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Clear & not as cold, Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness, evening showers, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Morning snow, clearing, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: around 20

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.