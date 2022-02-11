What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Looks like another winning forecast. Sunny, breezy, and mild today. These mild conditions will be with us for the start of the weekend as well. Meanwhile, we are tracking an Artic front that will usher in much colder air by Sunday. There will also be an area of low pressure developing east of the Mid-Atlantic coast. We will be on the western fringe of any snow that develops Sunday morning. At the moment, 1″-3″ of snow will be possible across the region. Conditions will begin to dry during the day Sunday. Expect a warming trend as we go through next week. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Increasing clouds, evening showers, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Morning snow, clearing, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: around 20

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

