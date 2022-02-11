Virginia officer pleads to fatally shooting fiancée’s dog

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer has pleaded no contest to felony animal cruelty in the fatal shooting of his fiancée’s dog, which he tried to cover up by saying he accidentally killed the animal while trying to stop a bear attack.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Richard Chinappi also pleaded guilty to giving a false report to police about how the dog was killed in October at the Powhatan County home the couple shared.

The Richmond patrol officer is scheduled to be sentenced March 11.

Chinappi showed signs of intoxication when officers arrived. They discovered blood splattered in the kitchen and smeared along the floor, along with bloody wipes and a bleach bottle.

