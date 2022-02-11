Advertise With Us
Back On Track
VDH: 1,602,691 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,482 deaths

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,602,691 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, February 11, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,275.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 17,482, 89 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 18,039,864, 39,212 more than yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing is 13.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 47,170, 38 fewer than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as Feb. 11: 6,831,894 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 79.5% of the population. Also, 6,079,609 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 70.8% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 2,733,397 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

  • As of Feb. 5: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 11,163, 225.3 hospitalizations, and 83.65 deaths.
  • As of Feb. 5, there have been 148,103 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 3,842 hospitalizations and 1,226 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 14,615, Charlottesville = 9,593, Fluvanna County = 4,667, Greene County = 3,809, Louisa County = 6,214, Nelson County = 2,583.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 18,211, Bath County = 845, Buena Vista = 1,908, Harrisonburg = 12,906, Highland County = 341, Lexington = 2,738, Rockbridge County = 3,086, Rockingham County = 14,050, Staunton = 5,363, Waynesboro = 5,157.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 11,227, Fauquier County = 12,543, Madison County = 1,983, Orange County = 6,711, Rappahannock County = 906.

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

