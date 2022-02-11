UVA women’s basketball forfeits game at No. 3 Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team has forfeited its game at No. 3 Louisville, which was scheduled to be played on Thursday night.

UVA’s travel was impacted by “mechanical and aircraft crew staffing issues,” and the game was canceled, the ACC announced.

The Cavaliers drop to 3-19 overall, and 0-12 in conference play.

Virginia is scheduled to be back in action on Sunday at Wake Forest

