UVA women’s basketball forfeits game at No. 3 Louisville

Amandine Toi and Tina Thompson
Amandine Toi and Tina Thompson(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team has forfeited its game at No. 3 Louisville, which was scheduled to be played on Thursday night.

UVA’s travel was impacted by “mechanical and aircraft crew staffing issues,” and the game was canceled, the ACC announced.

The Cavaliers drop to 3-19 overall, and 0-12 in conference play.

Virginia is scheduled to be back in action on Sunday at Wake Forest

