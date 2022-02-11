No. 11 UVA women’s lax ready to start season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team will play its first match of the season on Friday, as the Cavaliers travel to face Elon.

Expectations for the season are high for the ‘Hoos.

Head coach Julie Myers says, “Everyone want to push forward. We want to get back to a Final Four. We want to compete for ACC championships, and I think we have the team to do it.”

UVA is ranked 11th in the nation in the Preseason Top 25, but five of the ten teams in front of them are also from the ACC.

“Preseason stats and predictions are one thing,” says Myers, “but it’s not anything we really focus on. It’s nice that we’re in the conversation, but really, we have a lot of work to do, and a great team to get a lot of things done with.”

Senior attack Ashlyn McGovern says, “Especially with the ACC being such a powerful conference, with all Top 10 teams, I think we have the potential to knock some of them off, and even move up our ranking.”

Eight of the sixteen teams on Virginia’s schedule are in the ranked Preseason Top 25.

The Cavaliers will have an experienced team this year.

Senior midfielder Annie Dyson says, “Experience comes into play in those tight games, those big games, when you’re playing an ACC school, and you need leaders to take control and set the tone for the rest of the team. That becomes really important, when it’s a one goal game, with five minutes left.

“It’s really fun to be one of the older leaders on the attack, and really help take some of the younger girls under my wing,” says McGovern. “Especially some of the first-year’s. Help take away some of their nerves, and lead by example.”

Myers adds, “It’s a full complement, from those who have experience, to those who are new to the game, and that energy, you can just feel it with everything we’re doing. We’re in a good spot right now.”

Annie Dyson and Ashlyn McGovern have been named to the 2022 Tewaaraton Award Watch List.

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States.

Dyson was a Top 25 nominee last season, and led UVA in draw controls (56).

McGovern is the top returning attacker for the Cavaliers, and she led the team with 41 points on 38 goals and three assists in 2021.

Virginia and Elon faceoff on Friday at Four in the season opener.

The Cavaliers will host Cal in their home opener on Sunday at Noon.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.