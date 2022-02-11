Mild Through Saturday. Colder and Possible Snow Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A couple more mild, February days ahead to finish out the week and start the weekend. More sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday. Turning breezy during the afternoon. The first of two cold fronts will arrive this weekend. The first Saturday morning, but temperatures still mild in the 50s to near 60. The second front, late Saturday night into Sunday morning will deliver much colder air and as it pushes through, may generate some light snow Sunday morning. At the same time, a new storm will start to develop off the southeast coast. We will continue to monitor the models, but currently expecting some light snow Sunday morning. Stay tuned for updates on the forecast.

Colder conditions through Monday - Valentine’s Day and still chilly Tuesday. The mid to late week, temperatures trend milder. Rain possible by the end of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not too cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, mild, breezy by PM. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, mild, breezy. Highs 50s to near 60. Turning colder by evening. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Light snow - especially during the AM. Some accumulation expected. Cold. Highs in the 30s. Lows upper 10s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows mid 10s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs lower 40s. Lows low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild, showers. Highs upper 50s to near 60.

