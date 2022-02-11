Advertise With Us
Man faces up to 20 years in prison after disrupting flight

(File)
(File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Virginia man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to interfering with the crew on a United Airlines flight last year.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Kameron Stone of Fairfax, Virginia, tried to open the cockpit door and struck a flight attendant who tried to stop him. The flight attendants suffered bruising to her chest, face, arm and shoulder.

According to court documents, three other passengers restrained the man, and that’s when three mini-bottles of vodka fell out of his pocket.

Airlines have filed more than 6,000 complaints of unruly passengers since the start of last year.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press . All rights reserved.

