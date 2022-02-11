Advertise With Us
Back On Track
IRC looking for bikes

International Rescue Committee
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have an old bike laying around, there’s a Charlottesville organization that can put it to good use.

The International Rescue Committee is collecting bikes for Afghan refugees. The organization says many refugees don’t have adequate transportation to get to and from work.

“When these families first arrive in Charlottesville they often don’t have access to a vehicle so most often their primary mode of transportation would be the public transit system,” IRC Development Coordinator Diana Cole Connolly said. “Bikes however are a great alternative because you don’t have to wait for them to come, they’re not on a schedule they’re on your schedule.”

Bikes can donated at the IRC office or at Community Bikes in Charlottesville.

