Auditions are underway for Charlottesville Opera

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you love to sing and act, there’s a perfect opportunity for you: Charlottesville Opera is gearing up for auditions!

“This summer we will be producing the Sound of Music and the Merry Widow as part of our 45th season, and we want you. It’s audition season. If you’re interested in our emerging artist program - being a part of the chorus, an acting role, one of the children’s roles 5 to 16 - we want to hear from you,” Artistic Director Caroline Worra said.

The audition deadline for emerging artists is February 14. All of the others are due by the February 16.

