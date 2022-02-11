Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Auditions are underway for Charlottesville Opera

Charlottesville Opera's rendition of La Bohème (file)
Charlottesville Opera's rendition of La Bohème (file)(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you love to sing and act, there’s a perfect opportunity for you: Charlottesville Opera is gearing up for auditions!

“This summer we will be producing the Sound of Music and the Merry Widow as part of our 45th season, and we want you. It’s audition season. If you’re interested in our emerging artist program - being a part of the chorus, an acting role, one of the children’s roles 5 to 16 - we want to hear from you,” Artistic Director Caroline Worra said.

The audition deadline for emerging artists is February 14. All of the others are due by the February 16.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Former UVA employees fired due to previous COVID-19 vaccine mandate can reapply
Officer Percy Tassin and his trophies
UVA police officer going for gold
COVID-19
VDH: 1,602,691 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,482 deaths

Latest News

Sam and David Bosserman from Waynesboro earned their master hiker status after visiting all of...
Waynesboro couple visits every Virginia state park in one year
(FILE)
Virginia officer pleads to fatally shooting fiancée’s dog
(FILE)
Virginia Senate panel passes partial grocery tax repeal
Monticello (FILE)
Monticello hosts Black History Month programming, descendants of enslaved people respond to the history