Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia Senate Democrats defeat 20-week abortion ban

(Source: NBC12)
(Source: NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate committee has defeated a bill that would have prohibited abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy in most circumstances.

The measure from Republican Sen. Amanda Chase failed Thursday on a party-line vote of 6-9. While a similar bill is alive in the House, it has not been docketed for a hearing that legislative procedure would require take place by Friday.

Del. Rob Bell is the chairman of the committee that would take up the bill. He says he doesn’t see a path for it to reach passage. Other non-ban abortion-related bills are still pending in the House.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Former UVA employees fired due to previous COVID-19 vaccine mandate can reapply
Officer Percy Tassin and his trophies
UVA police officer going for gold

Latest News

Monticello (FILE)
Monticello hosts Black History Month programming, descendants of enslaved people respond to the history
The Juice Laundry (FILE)
The Juice Laundry reopens indoors
COVID-19
VDH: 1,598,402 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,393 deaths
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'