Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sunny and breezy

Watching Sunday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It will be another day of above normal temperatures. A weak cold front will advance across the region. The wind will increase, and we’ll see mostly sunny skies. The late week and start of the weekend will be on the mild side as well. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a strong cold front that will usher in another cold blast. As the front stalls to our south, an area of low pressure will develop. Depending on the track of the low, will determine how much snow we get. Right now it does not look like a “blockbuster”, but we could certainly see some accumulation. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, & breezy High: upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Increasing clouds, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Morning snow, clearing, High: upper 30s...Low: upper teens

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Former UVA employees fired due to previous COVID-19 vaccine mandate can reapply
Officer Percy Tassin and his trophies
UVA police officer going for gold
Bella Saucerman
Crozet Girl Scout breaks cookie selling record

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Mild Stretch of Days Continue. Breezy Thursday
Becoming Milder Until Snow Risk Sunday