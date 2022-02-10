Sunny and breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It will be another day of above normal temperatures. A weak cold front will advance across the region. The wind will increase, and we’ll see mostly sunny skies. The late week and start of the weekend will be on the mild side as well. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a strong cold front that will usher in another cold blast. As the front stalls to our south, an area of low pressure will develop. Depending on the track of the low, will determine how much snow we get. Right now it does not look like a “blockbuster”, but we could certainly see some accumulation. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, & breezy High: upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Increasing clouds, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Morning snow, clearing, High: upper 30s...Low: upper teens

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.