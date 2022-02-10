Region Ten to train staff in mental well being as part of UVA program, now backed by federal money

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A program that began at UVA Health to address burnout and mental health for healthcare workers is expanding. That’s thanks to more than $2.1 million approved by Congress as part of the American Rescue Plan.

UVA is now working with Region Ten, an organization that provides mental health and substance use resources, to help its staff manage this crisis.

The issue of burnout and staffing shortages is nothing new at Region Ten, but nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue is exacerbated by fatigue.

“I think as social workers and generally people who are in the helping profession, it’s very difficult to think about self-care for ourselves and what that looks like,” said Joanna Jennings, the community relations coordinator for Region Ten.

Jennings and Region Ten are welcoming the training from UVA Health’s Wisdom and Well Being program, a program that was spearheaded by Richard Westphal and Margaret Plews-Ogan.

“How do we train each other to recognize a stress injury in a peer and then use something called stressor safe to help?” Westphal asked.

Among the goals of the program is to break the stigma of talking about mental wellbeing among co-workers.

“We don’t always feel like we have permission to do that,” said Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition Director Rebecca Kendall. “And it’s really important to be able to build that norm.”

Kendall said that’s crucial in their profession.

“It’s a really high-stress job, working with mental health and substance use concerns,” she said. “It’s not a high-paying job. And people are in it because of a passion. And sometimes that passion means that people work really hard. [They] can overextend themselves.”

But beyond simply encouraging conversations between colleagues and making self-care the norm, Jennings, Kendall, and all of Region Ten hope it can shape the way they run their organization: not just for them, but for all of us.

“It’s really important that we have a model and a framework to be able to take care of our own selves so that we can support the other people in the community who need it,” Jennings said.

Over at UVA Health, since the Wisdom and Wellness program was rolled out, more than 900 team members have received training.

