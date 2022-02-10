Mild Stretch of Days Continue. Breezy Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild February days will continue the rest of the week. A couple fast moving, dry cold fronts, will pass through, and will kick up the wind from time to time this week. One Thursday and another Saturday. Currently, a warm start to the weekend, ahead of the next cold front, but this one will knock back down the temperatures to colder levels by Super Bowl Sunday. At the same time, a potential storm may develop near or off the southeast coast, that could impact the Mid-Atlantic region with some snow on Sunday. Stay tuned for updates on the forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s across central Virginia. Near 50 for the Shenandoah Valley. Winds gusting to 20 to 30 mph at times. Lows lower 30s.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s Saturday morning.

Sunday: Snow showers are likely at this time. Much colder with highs in the low to mid 30s. Lows in the 10s. Keep checking back for updates on possible snow amounts and impacts.

Valentine’s Day, Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 10s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs lower 40s. Lows low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s.

