The Juice Laundry reopens indoors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Juice Laundry is opening up its doors again Thursday, February 10, on The Corner and AFC.

With COVID-19 cases dropping, the organic juice store feels comfortable allowing customers to come inside for the first time in two years. It is also hoping it might bring a boost in profits.

Owner Mike Keenan says masking is still required for now.

”We hope to see a little bit more traffic now that people are able to grab a smoothie or smoothie bowl, sit down, study, enjoy it with their friends in the store. So we hope to see of a little bit of a bump,” Keenan said.

He says The Juice Laundry will re-evaluate these choices in a few months.

