The Juice Laundry reopens indoors

The Juice Laundry (FILE)
The Juice Laundry (FILE)(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Juice Laundry is opening up its doors again Thursday, February 10, on The Corner and AFC.

With COVID-19 cases dropping, the organic juice store feels comfortable allowing customers to come inside for the first time in two years. It is also hoping it might bring a boost in profits.

Owner Mike Keenan says masking is still required for now.

”We hope to see a little bit more traffic now that people are able to grab a smoothie or smoothie bowl, sit down, study, enjoy it with their friends in the store. So we hope to see of a little bit of a bump,” Keenan said.

He says The Juice Laundry will re-evaluate these choices in a few months.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

