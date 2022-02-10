Advertise With Us
Biden puts focus on drug prices as he tries to revive agenda

President Joe Biden (FILE)
President Joe Biden (FILE)(Source: Pool/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is trying to jump-start progress on his stalled domestic agenda by refocusing attention on one of his most popular proposals, limiting the cost of prescription drugs.

Biden is traveling to Culpeper, Virginia, on Thursday to call attention to what the White House says is the “unacceptable” cost of medications.

Biden’s trip will also be an opportunity for him to start promoting his party’s candidates in November’s midterm elections. He’s expected to appear alongside congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who is in danger of losing her Central Virginia seat.

Efforts to lower prescription drug costs have long been popular with voters, but bipartisan consensus has proved elusive.

