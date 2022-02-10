Another winner !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and a pleasant southwesterly breeze for the rest of the afternoon. A weak cold front will advance across the region, causing a steady breeze. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal for the next couple of days. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will usher in another Arctic airmass by Sunday. There will also be an area of low pressure developing near the coast. Right now it appears will we see some snow accumulation, but the actual track of the low will determine exactly how much we get. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Morning snow, clearing, High: upper 30s...Low: upper teens

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

