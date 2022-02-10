Advertise With Us
Back On Track
ACPS not requiring vaccinations or testing for spring sports

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools will not require student athletes to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly in order to play spring sports.

The county says the reason for this decision is because of low case counts and a high vaccination rate, with about 90% of students ages 12-17 in the district fully vaccinated.

“Mitigation strategies and a high vaccination rate have limited the amount of students needing to quarantine, especially compared to earlier in the school year. We’ve had very few instances of a student having to quarantine, a student athlete, and certainly none of the scope of what we were seeing back in the early fall,” Albemarle Co. Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

Students wishing to participate in performances this spring also do not have to get vaccinated or tested weekly. This will go into effect February 21.

