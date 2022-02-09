Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Waynesboro teachers on track to get average 6.5% raise

Waynesboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell.
Waynesboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - As long as the state funding doesn’t change, Waynesboro teachers and school staff are on track to get an average 6.5% raise, thanks to an increase in funding.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell presented a balanced budget during the monthly school board meeting Tuesday night in Waynesboro. It’s almost $13 million higher than the current school year’s.

Funding increased on every level -- state, local, and federal with some CARES Act money.

A lot of it is designated for construction and renovation projects, but it also focuses on employees.

In addition to the district-wide pay increase, it bumps starting salaries for new teachers up to $46,000 and adds 15 positions to support student need.

“It’s really exciting to finally have funds to be able to improve our teacher compensation, to implement new programs, to support our students, to make improvements to our facilities and our buildings,” Cassell said. “It’s just a different thought process to be able to have money to do some of the things we want to do rather than trying to figure out how we’re balancing a budget that’s short on funds.”

Masking also came up during the meeting. A couple of people spoke out against mask mandates and COVID-19-related restrictions, but several people thanked the school board for staying the course and looking out for students, teachers, and the community.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized

Latest News

FILE
Arts Center in Orange recruiting artists to paint a mural
FILE
ACPS still feeling the impact from the bus driver shortage
flowers and care package
ACPS parents show appreciation for school nurses
Ahmad Ashrat seeing his car for the first time
Afghan family receives car from ACPS, CAYA and money from Skooma