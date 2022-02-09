Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia Tech no longer requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for indoor sporting attendance

Virginia Tech's Burruss Hall on Monday. WDBJ7 spoke with students and an expert about young...
Virginia Tech's Burruss Hall on Monday. WDBJ7 spoke with students and an expert about young voting expectation on November 2nd.(Will Thomas)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech announced Wednesday it will no longer be requiring proof of vaccination or negative test to attend indoor sporting events, according to the schools athletics Facebook page.

Attendees will still be required to wear masks during indoor sporting events.

This comes after the school announced January 31st, students will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to complete enrollment or receive in-person instruction.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Former UVA employees fired due to previous COVID-19 vaccine mandate can reapply
Officer Percy Tassin and his trophies
UVA police officer going for gold