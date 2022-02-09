Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VDH: 1,593,694 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,305 deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,593,694 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, February 9, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,738.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 17,305, 78 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 17,963,309, 33,330 more than yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 17.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing is 18.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 47,183, 49 less than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as Feb. 8: 6,794,614 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 79.1% of the population. Also, 6,041,076 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 70.3% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 2,647,871 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

  • As of Jan. 29: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 10,852, 228.1 hospitalizations, and 75.72 deaths.
  • As of Jan. 29, there have been 139,224 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 3,585 hospitalizations and 1,070 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: NA

Central Shenandoah Health Department: NA

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: NA

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Former UVA employees fired due to previous COVID-19 vaccine mandate can reapply
Officer Percy Tassin and his trophies
UVA police officer going for gold

Latest News

Hatton Ferry back in the James River
Hatton Ferry receives $25K donation
Some short run beers made in the micro brewery inside the Devils Backbone Outpost.
Devils Backbone planning for super bowl commercial
Waynesboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell.
Waynesboro teachers on track to get average 6.5% raise
FILE
Arts Center in Orange recruiting artists to paint a mural