UVA professor starring in Super Bowl week commercial

UVA’s Thomas Jefferson Professor of Mathematics, the College of Arts & Sciences’ Department of Mathematics Chair Ken Ono says he got an email out of the blue from a casting company. It turned out to be for an ad about beer, specifically, Miller 64.

“They just had me talk about mathematics and the next day they said the director wants to film a commercial with me,” Ono said. “Two days later, I’m driving to New Jersey to film the shoot.”

The entirety of it is a play on the fact that Ono himself is a math expert, and he must figure out a simple math equation: which is smaller, 64 or 80? This aspect is to promote Miller64′s low calorie count.

“There was no script,” Ono said. “The only script was the last line, which was by by far the hardest scene to to shoot.”

Professor Ono says he has a small background in film, but nothing like this. He was impressed he even had his own personal wardrobe stylist there.

“She works for The Daily Show. She dresses Trevor Noah and she also works for the new Sex in the City show,” Ono said. “So I’m just a mathematician trying on a few dozen ridiculous outfits, getting all this inside gossip.”

He even brought a little bit of UVA with him. Ono says he gathered some Easter eggs to be featured.

“There’s a Mickey Mouse sculpture in there I got as a gift from some of my former PhD students, you can see it in the distance,” Ono said. “It’s Mickey Mouse with little logo that says, ‘best advisor ever.’ There is a an award that I got for research in the the commercial.”

