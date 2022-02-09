UVA OC Des Kitchings looking for ‘Fast & Physical’ offense in 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When Desmond Kitchings was hired as the ‘Hoos offensive coordinator, there was no guarantee he’d have an experienced quarterback on the roster.

It wasn’t until about a week after his hiring that Brennan Armstrong announced he would return to school for his senior season.

“Obviously, he has a high skill set as a quarterback in the ACC, so I’m very excited about him coming back to play with us for the 2022 season,” Kitchings said, with a smile.

Last year, Brennan Armstrong set single-season program records for passing yards (4,449), total offense (4,700 yards), and passing touchdowns (31).

He was second in the nation in passing yards and total offense, and led the ACC in those categories.

Which means Kitchings will limit changes for a smooth transition.

“A lot of conversations going through pass concepts, like, ‘Hey, what did you call this?’ so it can match,” says Kitchings. “Trying to limit his learning curve, so that he can be the best player that he can possibly be running the offense for us.”

And Kitchings knows the identity he wants for his offense.

“Play fast and physical,” says the coach. “Fast is not necessarily a speed thing, but just being fundamentally sound. A smart player, a tough player. But the physical piece of it, that’s across the board.”

Kitchings has been a running backs coach for most of his coaching career, including last season with the Atlanta Falcons, but he knows where his bread is buttered.

“There’s a food chain, right?” says Kitchings. “Just being honest. It’s going to start from the outside in, and throwing this football around. These receivers have proven themselves, that they’re going to get the touches.”

UVA is hoping to have both Dontayvion Wicks and Lavel Davis Jr. on the field at the same time this season.

Davis had a record-setting freshman season in 2020, while Wicks was out due to injury, and the roles were reversed in 2021.

Keytaon Thompson and Billy Kemp are also returning to the team next year.

The 2022 season kicks off at home against Richmond on September 3rd.

