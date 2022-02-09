Advertise With Us
UVA doctor explains who qualifies for a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine

FILE
FILE(MGN Online / Robert P Wormley III)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It may be time to start thinking about getting a fourth COVID-19 shot if you’re moderately or severely immune-compromised.

Dr. Taison Bell with UVA Health says if you’re being treated for cancer or taking immunosuppressive medications you should talk to your physician about getting a fourth shot. He says this could continue to keep people out of the hospital if they contract COVID-19.

“It’s a good idea. People who have compromised immune systems are particularly at higher risk of having severe outcome from COVID-19 and so if you qualify, get that dose,” Dr. Bell said. “My recommendation would be either Pfizer or Moderna. You can mix and match if you’ve gotten one of either the vaccines actually, but we’ve seen the better data with the MRNA vaccines.”

According to new CDC data, moderately or severely immune-compromised people who received a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a fourth shot five months after their third dose.

