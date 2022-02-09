Joint memorial service honors Bridgewater College Officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, February 9 where a community, a commonwealth, and the nation got to pay their respects to two men who saved many lives by giving up their own.

Bridgewater College Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson were honored at Harrisonburg’s Atlantic Union Bank Center. They were shot and killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, February 1 at the college.

“Today is a time that we’ve come together to grieve, to remember these men who gave their life in service and in sacrifice for others,” Pastor Matthew Kirkland of Crosslink Community Church said.

Their caskets were draped with American flags, placed side by side, together for one last time. It was fitting for this “dynamic duo,” known to be friends on and off the job.

“J.J. was a servant of others, he was a true hero,” Pastor Miller said during the service. “As Chief Franklin told me, he served with purpose.”

“If ever was a man meant to be a police officer, it was John Painter,” Charlie Lawhorne of the Grottoes Police Department said. “No job was too big, no job was too small, and he treated them all the same.”

There with the families to say goodbye were officers from across the commonwealth and students from Bridgewater College.

“You and J.J., you won, because all those children got to talk to their parents that night, and vice versa. For that, you are heroes,” Andy Campbell, a friend of Painter’s family said.

Governor Glenn Youngkin was also in attendance, reflecting on the gravity of the loss.

“I know you are a tight-knit community, and what happened last week, shattered not just your community, but the commonwealth,” Gov. Youngkin said.

At the end of the service, a final farewell call, thanking both for their courage and sacrifice.

Bridgewater College recently started a fund to support Officer’s Painter and Jefferson’s honor. A GoFundMe in their memory raised more than $147,000 to go to their families.

