Hatton Ferry receives $25K donation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A generous donation to the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society is going to keep the Hatton Ferry afloat.

“We have an asset that really is unbelievable to think we have the only pole ferry left in the United States,” John Wright said.

Wright and his wife, Truda, donated $25,000 to help get the historic ferry running. The money will go towards inspection and insurance of the ferry. The goal is to have people back on the ferry by April.

“This basically covers more and then some of what we projected that the cost would be,” Executive Director of the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society Tom Chapman said.

A lot of work needs to be done before that can happen.

“The high cost that we have is that we have a 52,000 pound ferry and we need a large crane to lift it and move it,” Chapman said. “This year we have to lift it up again and do a marine inspection get insurance reinstated, get other permits, inspections. It takes a lot to get it done.”

John Wright hopes to, one day, see families making memories with the ferry, like he grew up doing.

“Maybe go to the Alberene Quarry Gardens in the morning, go to Scottsville for lunch, and then ride the ferry over to Buckingham County and back and that’s really a great day for all of our families,” Wright said.

“Soon we will see you aboard the Hatton Ferry,” Chapman said.

