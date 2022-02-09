Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Hatton Ferry receives $25K donation

By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A generous donation to the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society is going to keep the Hatton Ferry afloat.

“We have an asset that really is unbelievable to think we have the only pole ferry left in the United States,” John Wright said.

Wright and his wife, Truda, donated $25,000 to help get the historic ferry running. The money will go towards inspection and insurance of the ferry. The goal is to have people back on the ferry by April.

“This basically covers more and then some of what we projected that the cost would be,” Executive Director of the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society Tom Chapman said.

A lot of work needs to be done before that can happen.

“The high cost that we have is that we have a 52,000 pound ferry and we need a large crane to lift it and move it,” Chapman said. “This year we have to lift it up again and do a marine inspection get insurance reinstated, get other permits, inspections. It takes a lot to get it done.”

John Wright hopes to, one day, see families making memories with the ferry, like he grew up doing.

“Maybe go to the Alberene Quarry Gardens in the morning, go to Scottsville for lunch, and then ride the ferry over to Buckingham County and back and that’s really a great day for all of our families,” Wright said.

“Soon we will see you aboard the Hatton Ferry,” Chapman said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Former UVA employees fired due to previous COVID-19 vaccine mandate can reapply
Officer Percy Tassin and his trophies
UVA police officer going for gold

Latest News

Some short run beers made in the micro brewery inside the Devils Backbone Outpost.
Devils Backbone planning for super bowl commercial
COVID-19
VDH: 1,593,694 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,305 deaths
Waynesboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell.
Waynesboro teachers on track to get average 6.5% raise
FILE
Arts Center in Orange recruiting artists to paint a mural