Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Emergencies crews are investigating a fire at a business in the Pantops area of Albemarle County.

Crews were called to the scene along Riverbend Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 9. The fire was initially believed to be at the Taco Bell location, but it was later determined to be East Garden Buffet.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, though Albemarle County Fire Rescue had asked people to avoid the area.

NBC29 has a reporter on the scene.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

