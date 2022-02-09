Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Devils Backbone planning for super bowl commercial

By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you cue up the big game this weekend, pay close attention you’ll see an ad for one of central Virginia’s craft breweries.

Devils Backbone is creating its first television commercial.

The ad is based around it’s canned cocktails.

COO Hayes Humphreys says this is another milestone for the company to be proud.

“Getting a television timeslot period is something we’ve never done before and getting on the screen in such a exciting time is another marker for how far we’ve come and everything our 200-person company has accomplished,” he said.

The commercial will be on just before kick-off in Charlottesville. You will also be bale to see the advertisement in the Richmond and Roanoke areas.

