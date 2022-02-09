Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Charlottesville Fire Dept. receives funding that will help save lives

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is receiving funding that could make your home safer.

“We need lots and lots of smoke alarms. We’ll never get the amount of smoke alarms we need,” CFD Deputy Chief of Community Risk and Reduction Joe Powers said. “Having a smoke alarm in your house will reduce the risk of death by over half, so that’s awesome.”

CFD is making sure people across the city have smoke alarms installed, based on a risk assessment.

“The funding is coming from a grant and the grant has a very specific area of the city that requires us to work within, so we are going to work in that area,” Powers said. “Fifeville, Belmont, 10th & Page, a lot of those neighborhoods are places in our city that are going to need smoke alarms.”

Charlottesville City Council allocated more than $140,000 Monday, February 7, to help the CFD purchase smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, stovetop fire stops, and CPR-assist devices.

“That will give us a fair amount of smoke alarms and a lot of stovetop fire stops and a lot of carbon monoxide alarms and at least four CPR-assist devices,” Powers said. “We are going to go out into the community and do some real good.”

