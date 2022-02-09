CCS to host job fair Feb. 26

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is hosting a job fair on February 26 for current and future openings.

There are a number of openings across the school system, with the most openings at Buford Middle School and Walker Upper Elementary School. Beth Baptist with CCS says this isn’t a surprise given these are larger schools.

CCS is asking those who are interested to apply by February 15 with their COVID-19 vaccine card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test and their resume.

“We want to have candidates ready for any positions that we would end up having, and I know that a lot of college students who are getting ready to graduate would love to be able to have that decision made sooner rather than later,” Baptist said.

