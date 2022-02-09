Advertise With Us
CCS to host job fair Feb. 26

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is hosting a job fair on February 26 for current and future openings.

There are a number of openings across the school system, with the most openings at Buford Middle School and Walker Upper Elementary School. Beth Baptist with CCS says this isn’t a surprise given these are larger schools.

CCS is asking those who are interested to apply by February 15 with their COVID-19 vaccine card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test and their resume.

“We want to have candidates ready for any positions that we would end up having, and I know that a lot of college students who are getting ready to graduate would love to be able to have that decision made sooner rather than later,” Baptist said.

If you are interested in applying, the positions and more information can be found here.

