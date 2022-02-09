BRHD combining boosters and bagels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is combining bagels and boosters.

BRHD was vaccinating anyone who needed a COVID-19 vaccine inside its mobile clinic, which as parked at the Bodos Bagels location on Preston Avenue Wednesday, February 9.

This is all in an effort to make vaccines more accessible throughout the community.

“One of the ultimate goals we have at the health district is making health accessible. So coming out where people are and partnering with businesses and organizations through the district is part of our goal of making sure someone who wants to be healthy or needs to be healthy, they can,” BRHD Spokesperson Jason Elliott said.

BRHD was also giving out free N95 masks and hand sanitizer at the pop-up event.

