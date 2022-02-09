Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

BRHD combining boosters and bagels

BRHD vaccination event in Charlottesville
BRHD vaccination event in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is combining bagels and boosters.

BRHD was vaccinating anyone who needed a COVID-19 vaccine inside its mobile clinic, which as parked at the Bodos Bagels location on Preston Avenue Wednesday, February 9.

This is all in an effort to make vaccines more accessible throughout the community.

“One of the ultimate goals we have at the health district is making health accessible. So coming out where people are and partnering with businesses and organizations through the district is part of our goal of making sure someone who wants to be healthy or needs to be healthy, they can,” BRHD Spokesperson Jason Elliott said.

BRHD was also giving out free N95 masks and hand sanitizer at the pop-up event.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Former UVA employees fired due to previous COVID-19 vaccine mandate can reapply
Officer Percy Tassin and his trophies
UVA police officer going for gold

Latest News

Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (FILE)
Senators Kaine and Warner discuss Russia, inflation and infrastructure
FILE: Masks in school
Virginia Senate passes measure to give parents choice to mask kids in school
HEART MONTH 2022: Understanding SCAD (spontaneous coronary artery dissection)
(FILE)
CCS to host job fair Feb. 26