Becoming Milder Until Snow Risk Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frosty, cold start to Wednesday, expect sunshine to boost temperatures to pleasant levels this afternoon.

Not as cold overnight into Thursday morning.

Tracking the progress of a few Clipper-type weather systems arriving from the northwest the next couple days. These are weak and fast moving storm systems from Canada. While they will not bring our region precipitation, they will kick up our winds on Thursday. Becoming milder Friday and Saturday.

Watching a strong Cold Front due in on Sunday. This front will bring a chance for snow showers Sunday. As well as much colder conditions!

A chilly start to next week and Valentine’s Day, Monday.

Turning milder again late next week with a rain chance by Thursday.

Wednesday: Sunshine and pleasant this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday night: Mainly clear and not as cold. Lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s across central Virginia. Barely 50 degrees for the Shenandoah Valley. Winds will be gusting to 20 to 30 mph at times. Lows lower 30s.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny. Milder in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s Saturday morning.

Sunday: Snow showers are likely at this time. Much colder with highs in the low to mid 30s. Lows in the teens. Keep checking back for updates on possible snow amounts and impacts.

Valentine’s Day, Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the teens.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs lower 40s.

