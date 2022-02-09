ACPS needs interpreters with rise in Afghan students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Many Afghan families are calling Central Virginia home, after fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan. This has led to an increase of Afghan students in ACPS creating a language barrier in the classroom.

There is a growing need for translators that speak Dari or Pashto. ACPS has access to a program called Interpretalk, where translators help students over the phone. But there are some issues concerning the current Afghan students.

“We’re seeing right now an increase in the number of Afghan families who are enrolling and finding that you’re often having to wait a long time to speak to somebody in Dari or Pashto.” Lauren MacLean, ESOL (English to Speakers of other Languages) World Language and Homeschool Assistant Director said.

These are some of the most commonly spoken languages in the school district but if you speak a different language you’re still encouraged to apply.

“ACPS is always looking for people who can provide this kind of interpretation, and particularly with our growing Pashto and Dari speaking populations, it’s difficult to fill those needs.” ACPS Spokesperson, Helen Dunn said.

Once these positions are filled, teachers will be able to better communicate with students and their families.

“Just having people available to maybe support making a few phone calls and communicating with parents or in talking to students about things like how their day is going and how better we can support them.” MacLean said.

The job pays between 19 and 26 dollars per hour and ACPS will train potential hires for free.

“It’s a relatively quick process done by family and students support liaisons. But there’s also the opportunity to participate in additional free trainings during the year if you are looking to grow yourself as an interpreter,” MacLean said.

