Back On Track
Coronavirus Coverage
ACPS handing out KN-95 masks to students

By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is handing out KN-95 masks to students.

Working to reduce the spread of COVID-19, students can now visit the school nurse if they want the extra protection of a medical-grade mask.

The masks are handed out five at a time, and students are discouraged from using them over and over.

“If the parents want five at home, all they have to do is call. I’ll send them a baggie, whatever it takes to get it home,” Nurse Cynthia Diggs said.

Students are encouraged to ask for more masks if needed.

