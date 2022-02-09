ACPS handing out KN-95 masks to students
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is handing out KN-95 masks to students.
Working to reduce the spread of COVID-19, students can now visit the school nurse if they want the extra protection of a medical-grade mask.
The masks are handed out five at a time, and students are discouraged from using them over and over.
“If the parents want five at home, all they have to do is call. I’ll send them a baggie, whatever it takes to get it home,” Nurse Cynthia Diggs said.
Students are encouraged to ask for more masks if needed.
