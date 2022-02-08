CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Watch for icy spots this morning on roadways and steps and sidewalks. A westerly wind and plenty of sunshine will warm temperatures to near 50. Our warming trend will continue for the rest of the week. A couple of weak frontal boundaries will move through the region over the next couple of days, but moisture will be limited. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s Saturday. Meanwhile we will be watching a system for Valentines Day, right now it is expected to stay to our east. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, & breezy, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, & breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

