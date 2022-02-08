UVA researchers working on Animating Alzheimer’s, a film debuting this spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia are producing a film on Alzheimer’s disease.

They’ve partnered up with Wendy Cooper, a business owner who cares for her mother that is fighting the disease.

“I just felt so compelled that this was something I wanted to do, especially what’s very exciting about it is my mom got to be a part of this and she’s the reason why I do what I do,” Cooper said.

The film, Animating Alzheimer’s, aims to educate more people on what the disease is and how it functions in the brain and body.

“We have to have a human perspective, we really need to have the caregiver’s voice included so that you see not only what happens in the brain biologically but what is happening with the progression of the disease in a caregiver’s life,” Doctor Ishan Williams, a researcher working on the project said.

The film is set to debut sometime in the spring at the Colonnade Club.

