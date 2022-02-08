Sunny, breezy and above normal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start, temperatures are gradually warming. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and a pleasant westerly breeze for the rest of the afternoon. While our overnight low temperatures will be seasonal, afternoon highs will continue to warm. Right now, it appears Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 60s. A cold front will move through later Saturday, and that will cool conditions back into the 40s Sunday. Meanwhile, we will be watching a system that may get close enough for some snow on Valentine’s Day, stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

