Reece Beekman’s last second heroics lifts UVA over Duke 69-68

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Duke and UVA are no stranger to playing close games. six of the last eight meetings between the two have been decided by two points or less. On Feb. 7, UVA knocked off Duke following a Reece Beekman three pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining.

It was the final meeting in Cameron Indoor Stadium for UVA and a Coach K led Duke.

UVA played to it’s strengths, defense. Kihei Clark had his shot blocked but he hustled back on defense and picked the pocket of Jeremy Roach on a fast break.

That lead to a basket from Francisco Caffaro.

A little bit later, Clark drove to the hoop and converted. UVA goes up 13-11. Those were Clark’s only two points on the night.

Later, tied at 13, Reece Beekman drove and scored as the shot clock was winding down. That put the Hoos back up by two points.

Later on in the first, the Hoos were up by nine. Armaan Franklin hit a corner three which put the Hoos up by double digits.

Overall, UVA shot 47% from the floor.

Duke cut into that lead before halftime. UVA went into the locker-room up by five.

In the second half, Duke’s Trevor Keels knocked one down from deep to cut the UVA lead to one.

Duke eventually took a 64-63 lead but the Hoos didn’t give in.

With just over seven seconds left, the “Cardiac Cavs” made an appearance.

Clark found Beekman open in the corner and he connected. That put the Hoos up 69-68 with 1.1 seconds left.

“I didn’t know if Kihei was going to pass when he saw me but he saw me and this is the second time I hit a game winner and he’s seen me so just another big shot and I hit it,” he said.

The Hoos escaped Durham with a 69-68 win over Duke.

“You got to play to win you can’t play not to lose. We were able to stay in there and again, just keep battling,” UVA Head Coach Tony Bennett said.

