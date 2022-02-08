Pleasant and Milder Stretch of February Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant stretch of Winter days the rest of the week. Overall, quiet with milder temperatures. A couple fast moving, dry cold fronts, will pass through, and will kick up the wind from time to time this week. One Thursday and another Saturday. Currently, a warm start to the weekend, ahead of the next cold front, but this one will knock back down the temperatures to colder levels by Super Bowl Sunday. It is early yet, but some models are indicating a storm developing near the Southeast coast Sunday into Monday that could bring some snow or wintry weather into the Mid-Atlantic. We will continue to monitor.

Tonight: Clear skies and cold. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows around 30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, milder. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, colder. Slight chance of snow. Highs upper 30s. Lows low 20s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, cold, slight chance of snow. Highs upper 30s. Lows low 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low 20s.

