Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft to pay for gambling

Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was...
Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles nun who stole more than $835,000 to pay for a gambling habit has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

Eighty-year-old Mary Margaret Kreuper admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.

“I have sinned, I’ve broken the law and I have no excuses,” Kreuper told the court via teleconference.

In her plea agreement, Kreuper acknowledged diverting money to pay for personal expenses including gambling expenses incurred at casinos.

She was also ordered to pay back the school approximately $825,000 as restitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff
City Hall
Charlottesville to advertise real estate tax raise; sets up vote to lower speed limit on 5th Street
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in...
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
A grandma is in shock after witnessing a man trying to break into her Las Vegas home on...
Las Vegas grandma credits home security system after stranger breaks into home