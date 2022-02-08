HOW TO WATCH: Joint funeral service for fallen officers this morning
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A funeral service for officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter, who both died in the line of duty on Bridgewater College campus, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University.
WHSV will have live coverage of the event Wednesday starting at 10:45 a.m. Here’s how to watch:
Over the air: WHSV-TV 3
On Roku/Fire Stick/Apple TV: Go to the WHSV app on your device and go to Live Newscasts
On the website: Livestream section
On Facebook: WHSV-TV 3 Facebook page
The WHSV Team is already on site.
