Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

HOW TO WATCH: Joint funeral service for fallen officers this morning

WHSV will have live coverage of the service.
WHSV will have live coverage of the service.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A funeral service for officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter, who both died in the line of duty on Bridgewater College campus, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University.

WHSV will have live coverage of the event Wednesday starting at 10:45 a.m. Here’s how to watch:

Over the air: WHSV-TV 3

On Roku/Fire Stick/Apple TV: Go to the WHSV app on your device and go to Live Newscasts

On the website: Livestream section

On Facebook: WHSV-TV 3 Facebook page

The WHSV Team is already on site.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Former UVA employees fired due to previous COVID-19 vaccine mandate can reapply
Officer Percy Tassin and his trophies
UVA police officer going for gold

Latest News

Hatton Ferry back in the James River
Hatton Ferry receives $25K donation
Some short run beers made in the micro brewery inside the Devils Backbone Outpost.
Devils Backbone planning for super bowl commercial
COVID-19
VDH: 1,593,694 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,305 deaths
Virginia Tech's Burruss Hall on Monday. WDBJ7 spoke with students and an expert about young...
Virginia Tech no longer requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for indoor sporting attendance
Waynesboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell.
Waynesboro teachers on track to get average 6.5% raise