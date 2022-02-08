Gradual Clearing, Colder. Icy Spots Tonight. Milder Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Light rain and or wintry mix ends early tonight. Gradually clearing and turning colder. Watch for icy spots developing and some areas of freezing fog into Tuesday morning. Sunshine, breezy and more seasonable Tuesday with highs in the 40s to near 50. Overall the rest of this week, quiet with milder temperatures. A few fast moving, dry cold fronts, will pass through, and will kick up the wind from time to time this week. Currently, a mild start to the weekend, ahead of another cold front, but this one will knock back down the temperatures to colder levels by Super Bowl Sunday.

Tonight: Light rain/mix ends early. Clearing, cold. Areas of freezing fog and icy spots. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, seasonable. Highs 45-50. Lows mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, colder. Highs upper 30s. Lows low 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s.

