Charlottesville to advertise real estate tax raise; sets up vote to lower speed limit on 5th Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For much of Monday night’s meeting, Charlottesville City Council was back in budget mode, discussing potentially raising real estate taxes in the city.

The discussion which lasted more than an hour, was a continuation of last week’s meeting.

Councilors discussed having several priorities, including a $75 million school reconfiguration project and a commitment to fund affordable housing. Now, the city is working to increase revenue sources ahead of approving its FY23 budget.

While they did not have to decide on a formal plan on Monday, councilors did begin the process of deciding how to tax their citizens. There was unanimous support to post an advertisement in The Daily Progress to raise the real estate tax by 10 cents, a prerequisite to any change.

This comes as real estate values already increased due to recent assessments, which found that on average, city properties increased in value by roughly 11%.

“Before a decision gets made we better look at a lot more specifics in understanding exactly what impacts are going to be,” said Councilor Michael Payne, who cited how some neighborhoods, namely 10th and Page, saw their assessments increase by nearly 25%.

“Not to say that we shouldn’t raise taxes over time, but this particular year is just a terrible time to be doing it,” said Mayor Lloyd Snook.

City Council’s budget work is scheduled to continue on March 7, when proposed city and adopted school budgets are presented to council. The first budget and tax rate public hearing is set for March 21.

Also at Monday’s meeting, council showed its support for reducing the speed limit on 5th Street from 45 to 40 miles per hour. This comes after several fatal crashes on the road, including one on this past New Year’s Night. A traffic analysis said the change would have prevented, or at least reduced the severity of, roughly 40% of accidents on the street.

That measure will be on the consent agenda of council’s next meeting.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.