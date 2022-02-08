Arts Center in Orange recruiting artists to paint a mural

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - The Arts Center in Orange is looking to recruit artists to complete community murals.

The organization was awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

It allows the center to hire three artists to create three murals that will engage the community.

The project is being called, “Gateway to Orange,” inspired by a mural that was painted 20 years ago in town.

“We want artists to be creative and to explore that in our community. I guess the catch is that as we talk about community, it also needs to be a community driven process,” Executive Director Of The Arts Center in Orange, Anna Pillow said.

If you’re interested in being considered as one of the artists, the deadline is April 1.

